Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.