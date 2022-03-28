Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.