For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
