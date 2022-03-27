Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.