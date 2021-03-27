Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
