Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.