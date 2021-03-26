This evening in Kearney: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney