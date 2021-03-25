 Skip to main content
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

