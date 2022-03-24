 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News