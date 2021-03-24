Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
