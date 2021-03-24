 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News