Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 25F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. The forecast…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Stron…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Y…