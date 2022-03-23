 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 25F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

