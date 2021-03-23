Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
