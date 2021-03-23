Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.