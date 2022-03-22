Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
