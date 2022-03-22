 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

