Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

