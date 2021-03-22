For the drive home in Kearney: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
