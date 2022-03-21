For the drive home in Kearney: Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 32 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
