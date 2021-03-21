Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.