This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
