Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions late. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

