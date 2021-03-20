For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
