Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west.