Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.