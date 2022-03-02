This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kear…
Kearney's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 10 …
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 t…
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a…