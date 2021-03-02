 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

