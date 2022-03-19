 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

