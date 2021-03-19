 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

