Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. NE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.