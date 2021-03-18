Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.