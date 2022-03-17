 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Overcast. Low near 30F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

