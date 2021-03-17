Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.