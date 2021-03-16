Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 26 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.