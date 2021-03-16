Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 26 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
This evening in Kearney: Windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Y…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The forecast is…
For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers, with winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today'…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney are…