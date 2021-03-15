Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.