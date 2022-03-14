Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.