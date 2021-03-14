 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers, with winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Local Weather

