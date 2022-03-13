 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Kearney, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

