This evening in Kearney: Windy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
