For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low tempe…
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
This evening in Kearney: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 t…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…