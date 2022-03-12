 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

