Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
