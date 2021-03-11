For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
