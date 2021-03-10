Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
