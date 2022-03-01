Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.