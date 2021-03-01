Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
