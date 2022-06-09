Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Severe thunderstorms expected. Low 57F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.