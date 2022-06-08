This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
