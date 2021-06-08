This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.06. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing …
Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for i…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees …
This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…