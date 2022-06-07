This evening's outlook for Kearney: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
