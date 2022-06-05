Kearney's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
