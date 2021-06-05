Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.