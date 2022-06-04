Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Sunday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.