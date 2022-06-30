 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

