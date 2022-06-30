This evening's outlook for Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Kearney's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around …
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to r…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …