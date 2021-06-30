Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
