Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south.