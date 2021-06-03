Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.