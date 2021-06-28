For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
