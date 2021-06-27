Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.